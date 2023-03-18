Jimoh Ibrahim Delivers Unit To APC

…As Brother, PDP Candidate Jimoh Akinsola Saliu, Loses

Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR on Saturday won his polling unit for his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Assembly election.

The billionaire business mogul voted in his Idogun polling Unit 002 in Igbotako Ward.2 and delivered the unit to his party despite the fact that his younger brother, Jimoh Akinsola Saliu was the candidate of PDP in Okitipupa constituency 1 Ondo State house of Assembly.

At the end of the voting exercise, APC polled 136 votes while PDP recorded 127 votes, APC won with 9 votes.