Jimoh Ibrahim cruises into Iyansan, Akotogbo, Irele wards…

•Shares loads of Aseyori welfare packs to horde of APC faithful

In continuation of his campaign tour of the 66 wards of Ondo South, the All Progressives Congress. APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South, Araba of Ikale and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has made the patronage of his Aseyori welfare packs felt today, Monday, 13th Feb 2023 at the wards at Iyansan, Akotogbo and Irele all in Ondo South.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR who visited the four wards, all in Irele Local government was welcomed by APC loyalists and supporters in their thousands across the wards with pomp and warm reception with majority of them donning the Aseyori tops and fez caps to match with bold inscription “Aseyori ” embedded on both tops and caps.

Dr. Ibrahim in his address to the huge population of fans and followers noted that the All Progressives Congress is the party Nigerians are rooting for across Ondo State and beyond, saying that he is happy that the good people of Irele are not left out in the show of strong affection for APC.

He noted that his victory at the polls come February 25, 2023 is going to mark the end of the backwardness that the people of the Senatorial district have experienced in the past one decade, assuring that he will hit the ground running after the election by drawing up a list of legislations that will focus on how to fastrack growth across Ondo South.

He said he has some personal developmental agenda for the Local government which will put Irele Local Government in the map as an area that will be reckoned with and this agenda will be felt in the hinterlands of Iyansan and Akotogbo, noting that in his candidacy is the best chances through which a movement for advancement of the area will be best achieved.

Packs of Aseyori containing food items and Ankara clothing were received with appreciation by over 20,000 persons at the wards visited.