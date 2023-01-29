Jimoh Ibrahim Continues Sharing Aseyori Package At Agbabu, Odigbo LG

All Progressives Congress candidate for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has continued the sharing of Aseyori package at Agbabu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

The package is part of move by the billionaire business mogul to ameliorate the impact of the economic pressure on the people of the district.

Ibrahim, who has been canvassing the people of the district to vote for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections, assured the people of adequate representation if elected as their senator.

He reiterated his determination to prioritize the various challenges being faced by the people of the district when he gets the Senate and ensure immediate attention is given to them through legislative intervention.

Currently, Ibrahim is making waves in the district having visited all the 66 wards in the district and has commenced phase II of the visit reassuring the people that he would be accountable to them if elected.

The APC chieftain has been receiving overwhelming reception in all the communities he visited thereby deepening the popularity of his party in the district.