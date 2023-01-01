Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Supporters as New year begins

…Promises Responsive Representation

The Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has congratulated his supporters and all residents in Ondo South senatorial district on the new year.

The billionaire business mogul in his New Year message made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital at the wee hours of Sunday, wished his supporters and the people of the district a successful year.

Assuring them of his readiness to give them responsive and responsible representation at the Senate if elected in February, the popular candidate appealed to them to ensure they go out en masse on the election days to vote him, the presidential candidate of his party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates of the party.

The message reads in parts: “I want to congratulate all my supporters, members of my party, APC, and the people of Ondo South senatorial district on the New Year.

“I am sure that this New Year provides a better opportunity for us to be successful in all our endeavours.

“The general election is close by, so I want to implore you all to go out with your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and vote massively for me as your senator.

” I also plead with you to vote for the Presidential candidate of my party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so that he can actualise all the contents of his manifesto which would surely turn our fortune round.

“It is important I appeal to you also to vote for all candidates of APC during the general elections including House representatives and state House of Assembly candidates.

The billionaire business mogul and Exponent of ‘ Aseyori Strategy ‘ assured members of the party across the 66 wards making Ondo South Senatorial District that the benefits of ‘ Aseyori gifts’ will trend and reach virtually all the wards by January, noting that some wards in the district have already benefitted.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, it would be recalled has stressed it in different fora that his constituents should rest assure that his most basic concern as their Senator would be to speed up actions towards connecting the Southern Senatorial District to the National grid, even as he had always stated that the “black out” in Ondo South is an embarrassing situation that requires someone of his leverage and political stature to correct.