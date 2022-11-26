Jimoh Ibrahim congratulates Rebuja on Coronation anniversary

The founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako and Billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has congratulated the Rebuja of Osooro Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of his enthronement as the monarch of the kingdom.

The Ondo South Senatorial Candidate, All Progressives Congress, APC, who is also a son of the soil, described the achievement as an epochal milestone deserving of a high octane celebration.

In a statement personally signed by the Cambridge trained Doctor of Business, Ibrahim said Rebuja has acquitted himself creditably well as a monarch loved by all and a Royal father who is in sync with modern community development realities of this present age and time.

The statement reads in part, “Kabiesi, I am delighted to identify with your good successes on the throne as our father in the entire swath of land making up Osooro Kingdom.

“I also appreciate the grace of God upon you, Kabiesi, for growing agile, older and healthy on the stool tells more about the grace of God upon you.

“While I am quick to notice the outstanding peace your reign has brought on Osooro Kingdom, I am also very conversant with different levels of development the kingdom has recorded under your watch.

“Congratulations are in order and while wishing you many more healthy years on the throne, I assure that all the necessary supports you will need from ‘ the omoilus’ and ‘ omoojas’ will not be denied you at anytime you reach out to us.

“I wish to state categorically here that as a bona-fide Utako son, your success is my success, your breakthrough is my breakthrough and collective development of this kingdom is my utmost concern.

” May God continue to increase your kingdom in all ramifications, “Dr Jimoh Ibrahim added.