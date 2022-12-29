Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Ondo SSG At 70

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South senatorial district for the 2023 general elections, has described the Ondo State Secretary to State Government(SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu as an outstanding politician who has broken new grounds in political sphere of the state.

This was contained in the congratulatory message of the billionaire business mogul to the season politician, who is the first female SSG in the state as she clocked 70 years.

Ibrahim stated that “Let me congratulate you as you hit the platinum age through the grace of God.

” You’re a successful politician and you have broken new ground as the first female SSG in our dear state since creation in 1976.

“Your contributions to the development of our state, particularly in the academic sector as an administrator when you held sway at the SUBEB remains unequal.

” It gladdens our hearts that you remain resolute in ensuring our Southern senatorial district is not left behind in the scheme of things and development.

“Your support for me and other candidates of our party to ensure we emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections cannot be wished away.

” I wish you long life and prosperity as you mentor a lot young folks in our state, especially in the Southern senatorial district.”