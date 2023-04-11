Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Banji Okunomo on his Birthday

…says he is pride of our generation

Ondo South Senator- elect and billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has congratulated Hon. Banji Okunmo as he celebrates his birthday today.

Hon. Banji Okunmo, it will be recalled is the former Chairman, Ilaje Local Government, former Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ondo State and former Governorship aspirant in Ondo state.

Okunmo until recently was a PDP member and member of the state caucus of the party; he decamped to All Progressives Party, APC in deference to Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, whom he has a great respect for.

The Araba of Ikale and founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako noted that the celebrant is one of the younger generation of Nigerians who is an opinion moulder and whose antecedent as a young achiever speaks for itself at all times.

Going further, Ibrahim in a special birthday congratulatory statement he personally signed, said Okunmo has made his marks on the political stage at quite a tender age rising through the ranks to become a personage of influence both in Ilaje, his local government and Ondo State as a whole, assuring him that Ondo State APC will provide him a level playing field to shine and to contribute in a great deal to ‘ political engineering’ of the state.

Dr. Ibrahim charged Okunmo to continue to be steadfast in his desire to seek the greater good of Ondo State, while wishing him all round success in his new year.