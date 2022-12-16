Jimoh Ibrahim Completes 66 Ward-To-Ward Familiarization Tour…

Visits Apoi wards; assures Ese Odo people of rapid legislative attention.

All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Friday, December 16, 2022 completed his familiarization tour of all the 66 wards in Ondo South Senatorial district.

The billionaire business mogul had embarked on the ward-to-ward familiarization tour to interface with the people in each of the wards in the six local governments areas in the district with a view to having first knowledge of their challenges.

Dr. Ibrahim noted that the tour was necessary because the challenges of the 66 wards differ and as their Senatorial hopeful , he needed to be armed with the knowledge of their respective challenges for him to fashion out solutions to them through legislative intervention.

He disclosed that the tour availed him the opportunity of having first hand information about the challenges of the people from one community to the other.

According to him, he would prioritise the challenges and ensure they are given speedy attention by the Federal Government through people-oriented legislative intervention.

Dr. Ibrahim said: “Today, as I round off the tour of all the 66 wards in our district, Ondo South Senatorial District, I want to tell you that I am happy I took this step.

“I have gone round and have seen and heard about several problems you are facing in your individual communities.

“You will remember, I started from Ile-Oluji and I am rounding off here at Apoi wards, at Igbekebo, Igbotu and Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government.

“I am now armed with the knowledge of various challenges which differ from one community to another.

“It is clear to everyone that ecological problems abound in Ese-Odo Local Government and Ilaje Local Government.

“Your means of livelihood have been destroyed by oil exploration activities and all these need legislative measures to mitigate the environmental hazards.

“Having known all these challenges, it would give me the opportunity of setting my agenda in order of urgency.

“I will speak with my colleagues at the Senate to put my demands through to make the Federal Government perform its duty in our communities.”

Ibrahim appreciated the good people of Apoi for thronging out enmase across the wards to confer with him, promising them that a vote for him is a vote for the emancipation of the coastal communities of Ondo South.