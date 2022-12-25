Jimoh Ibrahim Commends Christians, says we are proudly waiting for the coming of Christ ….

•Wishes Christians joyful and cheerful Christmas.

Ondo South Senatorial District Candidate of All Progressives Congress. APC, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has commended Christians on the occasion of the celebration of Christmas 2022.

The billionaire business mogul in a media chat said God has been faithful to us and has sustained us, making us to be alive to celebrate the birth of Christ in sound health.

He noted that the prayers of Christian faithful have sustained the country, urging them to continue to be steadfast in their prayers for a more prosperous country.

Dr. Ibrahim said the birth of Christ commemorates Christians ‘ earnest wait for Christ’s second coming and as Christmas is celebrated yearly, it should proudly prepare Christians for Christ’s second coming as he has promised in The Book of Revelation.

“We should celebrate the Christmas, rest assured in our mind that as we commemorate his coming, so too shall he appear as Christ, The King to take home his chosen to a place of rest that is devoid of all the commotions and challenges we battle in this earthly plain.

“We should check our lives and make amends where necessary as all that Christ demands of his followers are pure mind filled with sincerity and a mindset that puts Christ in the middle of their everyday existence, hence the admonishion for Christians to look up to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

“We must realize that God loves us so much that he allowed his only son to come to this sinful world; one who is without sin having to come to bear the sins of a whole sinful universe. It takes a huge and nondescript passion for his creation for God to do that, thus we must not take God’s love for granted and must realize that there is more to Christmas than merry making as the celebration should open our eyes and mind to God’s rare love for mankind,” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim stressed.

Going further, Ibrahim noted that God will spare our lives to witness many more years of Christmas celebration, wishing Christians joyful and cheerful Christmas.