Jimoh Ibrahim Commends Akeredolu for presenting Odofin of Iju – Oke Staff of office

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, the Araba of Ikaleland and All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South has commended Ondo State Governor, His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON for deeming it fit to present staff of Office to the Odofin of Iju – Oke, Oba Ayo Orimisan Oguntusi.

The Odofin of Iju Oke received his staff of office today, Saturday, 14th January in a colorful event at his palace in Iju Oke.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim said Governor Akeredolu has shown his love for Ondo South by elevating some stools to first class while graduating some Olojas to recognized and graded monarchs.

Ibrahim noted that Akeredolu has prioritized the place of traditional institutions in his government and it is little wonder that his government has enjoyed peace across the nooks and crannies of the Sunshine state.

Meanwhile , Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON of Ondo State has urged traditional rulers in the state to use their positions to foster unity among residents and improve security to chase away miscreants with banditry and kidnapping tendencies from their domain.

He gave this advice on Saturday during the presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to His Royal Highness, Oba Ayo Orimisan Oguntusi, the Odofin of Iju-Oke in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor also charged traditional rulers to use their appointment as an instrument to promote peace, tranquility and development in their various domain.

Akeredolu who was represented by Alhaji Aminu Takuro, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chiftancy Affairs also warned traditional rulers against expansionist tendencies.

“See your appointment as a divine call to serve your people and always exercise restraint and caution in the use of traditional powers being conferred on you by the state government.

“The Instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the state in general.

“Also use your position to foster peace and unity among your subjects, improve the unity in your dormant to rid off miscreants who might have banditry and kidnapping tendencies.

“Always refrain from expansionist tendencies by appointing or installing minor chiefs outside your jurisdictions, particularly in disputed areas which can cause rancour and security threats..

“While rejoicing with residents and the new traditional ruler on this well-deserved recognition, I pray that God will endow you with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead your people in this arduous task of traditional leadership” Akeredolu said.

Hon. Akinrinwa Igbekele, the Chairman, Okitipupa LGA, said Iju-Oke community had waited for many years,, he thanked Akeredolu and his executives for approving the Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters.

While urging the Kabiyesi to live in peace and harmony with other traditional rulers in the LGA, he also urged the people of the community to join hands with their new monarch to move the community forward

“I also pray that your community shall witness peace, accelerated growth and development during your reign,” Igbekele said.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South while giving vote of thanks at the ceremony appealed to the governor that there are many traditional chiefs that needed to be upgraded to traditional rulers in Okitipupa LGA.

“I have reiterated that I will declare state of emergency on the decades of blackout in Ondo South in six months of my assumption to the National Assembly, if elected.

“I urge you all to vote Tinubu, myself and other APC candidates for you to witness more developmental strides, dividends of democracy and economic prosperity,” Jimoh Ibrahim said.

The stool of Iju-Oke was one of the 62 chieftaincy stools recently upgraded and recognized by the Akeredolu’s administration following the report of Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters in the state.

His Royal Highness, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja and Paramount ruler of Osooro, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, Oniju of Iju-Odo other traditional rulers, eminent personalities, political bigwigs graced the ceremony.