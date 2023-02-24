Jimoh Ibrahim Celebrates Birthday With His Campaign Team

Billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Friday celebrates his 56th birthday anniversary with his campaign team.

Celebrating in a low-key manner, the popular candidate of APC was surrounded by his friends, associates, party supporters and aides in his University, University of Fortune at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ibrahim, who cut the birthday cake in a unique manner, was full of life and expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for making him witness the special in sound health.

Some of his friends and associates in their goodwill messages wished him success at the polls tomorrow.

They exuded confidence in seeing him emerge victorious at the polls and assured that he would surely be a good senator for the people of Ondo South and the country at large.

In spite of being a low-key celebration, some dignitaries and members of ASEYORI campaign organisation graced the occasion.