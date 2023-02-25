Jimoh Ibrahim Casts Vote

…Commends INEC, Security Operatives

Billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD CFR Saturday gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the security operatives as he cast his vote at his polling unit in Ogbotak.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Ondo South senatorial district, cast his vote precisely at 10.00 am at his Idogun Unit II, Igbotako ward II, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking with newsmen, Ibrahim said: “As you can see by yourselves, this place is very peaceful. I salute INEC and the security operatives for being proactive.”

Also commending the voters for being orderly, the contestant was optimistic of winning the election.

The Presiding Officer, PO, Mr. Ifeyemi attested to the good conduct of the voters, wishing that the peaceful atmosphere should last to the end.