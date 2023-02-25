Home NewsCommunity News Jimoh Ibrahim Casts Vote
Community News

Jimoh Ibrahim Casts Vote

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

…Commends INEC, Security Operatives

 

Billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD CFR Saturday gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the security operatives as he cast his vote at his polling unit in Ogbotak.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Ondo South senatorial district, cast his vote precisely at 10.00 am at his Idogun Unit II, Igbotako ward II, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking with newsmen, Ibrahim said: “As you can see by yourselves, this place is very peaceful. I salute INEC and the security operatives for being proactive.”

Also commending the voters for being orderly, the contestant was optimistic of winning the election.

The Presiding Officer, PO, Mr. Ifeyemi attested to the good conduct of the voters, wishing that the peaceful atmosphere should last to the end.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Mimiko to Chair NMA Physicians’ Week

Igbara – Oke 2018: Olowa Expresses Commitment Towards Development

2023: BATSV Woos Olowo, Ondo People For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Akintoye Celebrates Ajimotoki on Birthday Anniversary, Says He’s a Worthy...

Palm Sunday: Hon. Omowunmi Greets Christians

COVID-19: Ibi Giga Ambassadors wish Akeredolu quick Recovery

We Have Lost A Committed Progressive, Akeredolu Mourns Prince Adegboro

Ore Stands Still For Jimoh Ibrahim

Akeredolu’s CON, Honour For Governor – Leader – Gen. Bajowa

Abodi names Ex-United Nation Diplomat, Dr. Olafioye as Aare Of Ikale land

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.