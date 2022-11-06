Jimoh Ibrahim Calls For Creation Of Okeigbo Local Government

.…Says Creation Should Be At Top Level Of Priority, Commended Okeigbo For Endurance As Hundreds Defect From PDP To APC

People of Okeigbo town were excited on Saturday when candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR promised to make creation of a separate local government council for them his top priority when elected next February.

He commended the people for their endurance, saying the creation of the local government would save them from unnecessary hardship they go through in getting officials things done because of the distance between the town and the present headquarters of the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government at Ile-Oluji.

Ibrahim made the promise when he visited Wards 7,8, 9 and 10 in Okeigbo as part of his familiarization and interface tour of the 66 wards in the district.

In his address, Ibrahim said: “I can see and feel your challenges particularly in getting things done officially here because of the large nature of this local government area.

” This distance from Okeigbo here to Ile-Oluji, which is the current headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government is too far.

“Let me assure you, I will make creation of a new local government for you, that is Okeigbo Local Government with its headquarters here, as top of my priority when I become your senator.

“I will work with the state government and all necessary authorities to make it a reality by and by.

This will surely engender meteoric development in Okeigbo for the betterment of everyone.”

During his visit, no fewer than 100 members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okegbo in Ile-Oluji/Okegbo Local Government Area of Ondo State defected to APC.

It will be recalled that the Igbotako, Ondo South Senatorial district born APC gladiator Kickstart the novel grassroots tour in Ile Oluji and the people had thronged out en masse to identify with his candidacy.

While addressing the APC faithful, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim told members of APC and the new entrants from PDP that they should all work for the success of APC candidates in the district and the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahemd Tinubu and others in the 2023 general elections.

He promised to be a senator that would be accessible to the people irrespective of their social status.

According to him, “I want to congratulate those of you who just defected from PDP to our great party, APC. This is a party where we are all one.

“There’s no discrimination in our party and that’s why everyone is being carried along in all our programmes.

“I want to assure you that I am going to be a senator that all residents of Ondo South senatorial district will have access to.

“I won’t be a senator that will sit in Abuja only to come home when election is approaching to seek reelection.

” I want to tell all members of our party, including those who just joined us today, to go to our individual wards and units to work for the success of our party in the 2023 general elections. ”

Dr Ibrahim added that as a responsive and patriotic citizen, he is motivated by his zeal for community development and the growth of Ondo South, hence his decison to vie for the senate, noting that with the power of the thumb by the voters and the good people of Okeigbo he will win at the Senate election and his victory at the poll will be record breaking and resounding.

In his address, the Ward 10 party chairman in Okeigbo , Hon. Kayode Olasunkan commended Ibrahim for his tour of all the wards, describing it as unprecedented.

He said: “You are the first candidate that moved round all the wards in this state and this politcal passion to know the voters is a very commendable stride, which has convinced us further that you, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim means well for the good people of Ondo South Senatorial district.