Jimoh Ibrahim Begins Phase II Visit To Ondo South 66 Wards

…..distributes Aseyori Benefits to Ile – Oluji people

Ahead of the Feb. 25 general polls, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South on Tuesday began the second leg of his campaign tour of the 66 wards making up the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State to canvass votes from the electorate in the district.

It would be recalled that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday handed over the party’s flag to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim at the flag off of campaign for Ondo South at Okitipuoa where he personally expressed his confidence in the giant stride Ibrahim will make at the Senate. The Governor at the flag off had presented campaign flags to all the candidates vying for an elective position in the district.

The mammoth crowd in Okitipuoa during the mega flag off campaign on Monday was more than replicated at Ile-Oluji on Tuesday as there was a huge turn out of the people of the town who trooped out to meet the APC Senatorial Candidate .

The billionaire business mogul promised to begin the Phase II of his visit and distribution of the Aseyori goodies from Ile-Oluji/Okegbo Local Government Area because they gave him the highest votes during the party’s primary. Ibrahim personally supervised the distribution of the ” bumper to bumper ” package of Aseyori Gift pack benefits.

The Aseyori Cards which had been distributed across the 66 wards of the district are meant to serve as an e-card strategy initiated by the oil magnet to distribute benefits and reward all loyal party members in the district..

“I am distributing the “Aseyori Gift Packages today in order to appreciate and reward party members for their immense support for the party, myself and other APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“I am indeed so happy with the massive crowd that attended the campaign flag off in Okitipuoa yesterday and a replica of the same event has played-out here today.

“This gave me the confidence that constituents are behind me and my other APC candidates as we are coasting to victory at the polls by God’s grace,”Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, many of the constituents in Ile-Oluji were indeed filled with excitement as they received their Aseyori Gift Packages”” which included six yards of Ankara cloth and 5Kg rice pack.

The constituents who expressed their surprise and satisfaction over the packages assured Dr Jimoh Ibrahim of their unflinching support and votes at the polls.

Ibrahim, who is also the Araba of Ikaleland shared no fewer than 10,000 Aseyori Gift Packages to constituents in Ile-Oluji.

He assured the people of Ile-Oluji that what they have just been given was a tip of the iceberg as the Aseyori card already in their custody will be their automatic qualification for further benefits from him all through his stay in the Senate of The Federal Republic.