Jimoh Ibrahim Attends Meeting With Pa Fasoranti, Falae in Akure

…Says Aiyedatiwa Has No Roadmap For Reconciliation

Senator representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District and Frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State on Friday honoured the invitation extended to by the leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Oba Olu Falae in Akure.

The 98-year-old Yoruba leader had written a letter to the senator who is currently in court over the phoney governorship primary election organized by APC in which the Chairman of the Election Committee, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, at a closed-door meeting with the Afenifere leader and former Minister of Finance, Oba Olu Falae, at Pa Fasoranti’s residence, was said to have been appealed to at the meeting to withdraw the case from the court.

The nonagenarian was said to have appealed to Senator Ibrahim to accept the reconciliatory move by the Governor.

Appreciating the elder statesmen, Senator Ibrahim, who, among other aspirants, did not vote in the make-believe governorship primary of the party, told the elders that Governor Aiyedatiwa did not have roadmap for reconciliation.

The meeting, which was also attended by Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other prominent stakeholders in the state, appears not to have achieved its aim as the senator did not promise Pa Fasoranti and others that he would back down on the legal tussle.

It would be recalled that the Governor Usman Ododo-led Governorship Primary Election Committee had failed to distribute election materials at the distribution center at Ijapo Estate, Akure but still went ahead to declare Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the election.

Senator had approached the court with various evidence including true certified copies of reports of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) officials who monitored the primary election.

He’s praying the court to either declare a rerun of the party’s governorship primary or exclude his party from the November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.