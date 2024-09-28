Jimoh Ibrahim Attends 3rd Extraordinary Session Of ECOWAS Parliament In Togo

Representative of Nigeria in ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim attended the 3rd Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Lome, Togo.

Ibrahim, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs Worldwide and also member of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, is currently attending the Extraordinary Session which began on September 24, 2024 and would be rounded off on October 4, 2024.

Togo, a member country of ECOWAS, is the host of the 3rd extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament, alongside the 2nd parliamentary orientation seminar for the 6th legislature.

The West African subregion body Parliament is focusing on adopting the ECOWAS’ 2025 draft budget, with a view to ensuring budget stability, and implementing reforms to modernize the institution.

The draft aligns with ECOWAS’ 2050 Vision which aims at an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful West Africa.

The extraordinary session regroups no fewer than 115 parliamentarians from the 15 member states.

At the session, the parliamentarians also emphasized on financial inclusion for women and strengthening regional governance amid ongoing security and economic challenges in the subregion.

Senator Ibrahim is currently attending the ECOWAS meeting with his aides, including the four legislative assistants, his Chief of Staff, Bola Olagbegi among others.