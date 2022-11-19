Jimoh Ibrahim at Ilaje LG, assures 10th Senate will ask questions on Ecological fund ….

…says Ilaje deserves FG’s emergency attention

APC strongman and Senatorial Candidate of the party in Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR began his ward tour of Ilaje Local Government on Friday, the 18th November, 2022, as he visited Ugbo Wards 3, 4 , 5 and 6.

The billionaire business mogul and Ondo South APC Hopeful was accompanied by Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Donald Ojogo, the House of Reps candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ilaje / Ese Odo Federal Constituency among others.

The Jimoh Ibrahim ward to ward familiarisation train received warm reception from the crowd in each of the wards.

While addressing party faithful at Ilaje, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim assured them that the 10th Senate will ask fundamental questions on Ecological fund and how much of such funds have impacted Ilaje nation positively, noting that the fact cannot be denied that Ilaje nation is part of the Niger Delta area which lay the golden egg the nation feeds on, a veiled reference to the black gold tapped from beneath the shores of the coastal waters of Ilaje.

He maintained that as their Senator, when they eventually support him with their votes to make his ambition a reality in February 2023, he would provide a legislative representation that will be robust enough to factor concrete solutions to the Ecological challenges they encounter, noting that hebis not unmindful of the water incursion threat washing away Ilaje water front.

Ibrahim equally added that he was happy about the large turnout of the people who had shown up to receive him.

He said the visit was a familiarization tour of the 66 wards across Ondo South Senatorial district.

While reiterating that he would create an Ecological Committee that would see to the Permanent solution of the Sea surge in the riverine area of Ilaje local government, Ibrahim urged the chairmen of the wards visited not to hoard Aseyori card. “The Aseyori cards are for party members with numerous benefits before, during and after 2023 Elections”, he added.

In his remarks, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN who described Dr Ibrahim as a Political Colossus and master Strategist, said Ibrahim with his CFR honors would roar like a lion in the Senate unlike those that had represented Ondo South Senatorial District before him.

Chief Oke said the Southern Senatorial District will be lucky this time round to be represented by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, a politician with all the necessary leverage required to attract much needed development to Ondo South Senatorial district.

The campaign familiarisation tour continues on Saturday, in Ugbo Wards 1 and 2, Mahin Wards 1 and 2.

Others in the campaign train were; Candidates of APC for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Ondo State House of Assembly, Ilaje Constituency 1, Hon. Donald Ojogo and Hon Abayomi Akinruntan respectively, APC Chairman Ilaje LG and OSOPADEC Commissioner, Hon. Adegboye Rapheal, Hon. Omotehinse Ibukun, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, Dr. Segun Ayodele, Ondo South APC Organizing Secretary, Comrade Egbowon Komolafe and others.