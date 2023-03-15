Home NewsGeneral News Jimoh Ibrahim, Agboola Ajayi Meet, Embrace At Abuja Airport
General News

Jimoh Ibrahim, Agboola Ajayi Meet, Embrace At Abuja Airport

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

Senator-elect for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi on Wednesday met at Abuja Airport for the first time after the February 25, 2023 presidential/National Assembly elections.

The duo, who both contested for the senatorial seat of Ondo South at the election, embraced each other to the surprise of their aides.

Ibrahim, a billionaire business mogul, contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, while Agoola Ajayi contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ibrahim emerged winner of the election and he’s currently the senator-elect of the district.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Regional Secretariat of AFLPM will soon be a reality

Saraki: What Senate Plans to Do on Economic Recession

Anambra Top Ranking Federal Law Maker Defects To APC

AMBODE RECEIVES NIGERIAN WORLD RECORD HOLDER IN LONGEST READING MARATHON...

Buhari Is Building A New Economy Founded On Solid Structures...

APC Urges Nigerians To Pray For Unity As Muslims Celebrate...

LAGOS EMERGES BEST SECURITY, SAFETY CONSCIOUS STATE IN AFRICA …As...

Lateef Jakande’s demise a monumental loss, says Femi Gbajabiamila

Public financing key to attainment of Universal Health Coverage –...

Akeredolu Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.