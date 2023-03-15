Jimoh Ibrahim, Agboola Ajayi Meet, Embrace At Abuja Airport

Senator-elect for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi on Wednesday met at Abuja Airport for the first time after the February 25, 2023 presidential/National Assembly elections.

The duo, who both contested for the senatorial seat of Ondo South at the election, embraced each other to the surprise of their aides.

Ibrahim, a billionaire business mogul, contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, while Agoola Ajayi contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ibrahim emerged winner of the election and he’s currently the senator-elect of the district.