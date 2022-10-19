Jimoh Ibrahim, a leadership brand that is reliable

– Steve Ovirih

Leadership is earned as leaders , genuine ones , take their time to prove to their followers that they have the trait required to lead. Leadership equally requires a charismatic flavor that attracts the led naturally to the fountain of knowledge the leader dully possesses.

Ondo South Senatorial District, as it gravitates towards the 2023 Senatorial election, will need a Senator in the mould of that charismatic leader whose antecedent reflects the overwhelming desire for growth of the Southern Senatorial District.

Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim, Commander of the Federal Republic (OFR), multiple holders of Masters Degrees from internationally acclaimed universities and Doctor of Business, first awardee of this resounding academic from Cambridge University is a capacity – inclined leader imbued with requisite determination to deliver for the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

On the global stage , the world is drifting towards nuclear war as confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is not abating; yet , an alignment between Russia and China is snowballing against the United States of America.

It is important that Ondo South Senatorial District que behind a candidate who has international exposure with a firm grip on the nuances of leadership.

Dr Ibrahim as we speak is attending a World Bank/ IMF global session in the United States as he was specifically and specially invited to participate on self recognizance. That is the pronounced brand Jimoh Ibrahim possesses and represents that makes him endearing to the formidable followership and a good number of the voting population in Ondo South Senatorial District.

The capacity and determination to deliver is the driving force behind the Jimoh Ibrahim Senatorial ambition.

If Ondo South deserves a leader who will deliver the goods, who has connects and who knows the leverage to activate for the South to leave the bracket of the districts lagging behind, Jimoh Ibrahim is the candidate to work for in the Senatorial election come 2023 General elections .