“He was a bundle of virtues, humility personified and a transparent agent of development. He, alongside his contemporaries, enunciated, evolved and nurtured what we proudly and dearly cuddle to be progressivism. A leading light and a beacon of sorts; the last man standing lived well”

Above, among others, were the words Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN in honour of first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande who passed on at 91.

Governor Akeredolu described Jakande as a bright and principal light of the LOBOO era which eminently exemplified growth and development under the progressive guidance of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. LOBOO represented Lagos, Ogun, Bendel, Ondo and Oyo States during the Second Republic.

“Baba was among the few with their eyes fixed towards today since yesteryears. For sake of today, they walked the vision of their time and even beyond then. Today, the modest input those of us who are privileged to serve the people derive inspiration from the exploits of the likes of the late Pa Jakande.

“No doubt, Baba Kekere, as he was fondly called, lived well, lived a worthy life and indeed bequeathed an enviable legacy of a possible better tomorrow by his conduct, character and candour. He lived for humanity.

May his gentle soul find solace and comfort in the Lord.