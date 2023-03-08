IWD2023: Bemore as Pathway to Gender Equity in Innovation and Technology

– Debo Akinbami

The recent run of global events with respect to women and development seems to be marking new imports and making more plausible the place and paramountcy of vision in social development discourse. The vogue, at closer gauge, suggests rather strongly, that while data, processes and facts are immutable, there is a sense in which intuition, helped by hard evidence, produces significant outcomes.

To this end, the experience of Nigerian high school girls under the auspices of Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, a futuristic project primarily conceived for closing the gender gap in STEM as deftly defined by its author, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Nigerian gender-parity spearhead and First Lady of Ondo State, Southwest, Nigeria, should qualify both as a test of vision and testimony to it.

This is neither a groundless nor wishful stance but one which derives its verity from the marginal distinction between what, by intuition, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has done to Nigerian girls in the last six years and the new thematic call by the United Nations- “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”- in commemorating the 2023 International Women’s Day.

By its subject, the ongoing 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls” equally justifies the standing and essence of Bemore, not just as a consummate humanistic venture but a timely institutional response to a fundamental gulf in girl child education.

Gender inequality vis-a-vis the struggle for parity has been a protracted tale. And in spite of earnest corrective measures hitherto advanced around the world, the contention continues to find both serious and subtle expressions in social transactions, particularly within the African space where systemic injustice and cultural prejudices have gained sturdy roots and greatly helped to heap the burden on women.

The worry even found its way, sadly, to the educational enclave, where, for too long the buff lasted, to the extent that STEM was falsely portrayed as being the exclusive preserve of the male gender. The disparity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics on gender ground endured against the female folk as one blight that has badly dogged the emancipation efforts of the female folk until latter day scientific and technological exploits.

The global reawakening in favour of gender balancing on the heels of this year’s International Women’s Day is therefore a propitious signal and a strong indication to the extent that the world is ready to do something new to address inequality through innovation and technology; and given its stern tone, one is well persuaded to agree that new interventions will be robust enough to stop gender injustice in its many portraits.

The Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, since 2017, has made good impressions as one ingenious technological initiative that seeks to delete gender inequality on STEM front, particularly on African soil. And it is sitting princely on the list of trailblazing technological innovations whose results have falsified age-long untruths by largely exposing girls to the workings of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Renewable Energy- as its primary focus.

Through the yearly two-week summer boot camp of rigorous training, Bemore even adds to its core charge other life-enhancing entrepreneurial skills and has since proved evident efficacy because its founder saw the gender gap far ahead of this season and took deliberate steps towards closing it. It is hoped therefore that the enduring Bemore example will inspire more innovations that will further prove to the world that women are no less able.

In marking the International Women’s Day and taking honest stock wherefore, it is important to nudge that imminent scientific and technological innovations should be driven by the need to improve the capacity of the sexes so that men and women alike can reach their full potential in the emerging gender-friendly world. And now that the call to equity reverberates across the globe, it should be noted that the message suavely serves as a timely validation of Bemore and a frontal vindication of its visionary author.

***Debo Akinbami, Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Media & Archives, writes from Alagbaka, Akure.