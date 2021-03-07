No fewer than 1,000 indigent pregnant women across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State today received free Solayo Kits for safe delivery.

At the event which took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu while addressing the women at Akure South Local Government, said the distribution was part of activities marking the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration in the state

Mrs. Akeredolu who was ably represented by the Chairperson of Akure South Local Government, Mrs. Olufunke Olaniyi said it is now a tradition to celebrate International Women’s Day in Ondo State by addressing the welfare of expectant mothers especially as it relates to reducing maternal mortality and promoting safe motherhood stressing that no fewer than 1,000 pregnant women wil benefit across the state

While noting that in the last 2 years, not less than 1,080 expectant mothers had been reached and it is expected that about 5,000 women would be reached at the end of 2023, Mrs. Akeredolu said many women still die during pregnancy as a result of insufficient or lack of access to ante-natal care and unskilled birth delivery and that through the distribution of Solayo Kits to indigent mothers, the narratives of women in Ondo State will change.

Mrs. Akeredolu while also noting that the birth of a new born remains one of the wonders of the world which brings immeasurable joy and satisfaction to the mother, expressed worry that one out of every 49 women that goes into labour dies due to complications.

“We do not want this to be the story of Ondo State women. This is why we are distributing the Solayo Birth kits to indigent expectant mothers today. You do not need to worry about the money to buy the required delivery materials as they are contained in the bags which will be given free of charge”, she added just as she urged the women to visit the hospital when it is time for delivery.

The highpoint of the event however was the distribution of the kits to pregnant women led by the Regent of Oda, Princess Margaret Akansile.

Other major highlights of the event include a health talk by Mrs. Dada Juliet Oluwatoyin, Maternal and Child Health coordinator at Akure South LG, on the need for women to register for ante-natal care, desist from self medication in pregnancy, adopt family planning options, eat and live healthy among many others.

Beneficiaries at Akure South LG appreciated the governor’s wife for her unrelenting love and kindness for mothers and children in the state.

Oluwatobi Fademi

Senior Special Assistant (Media)