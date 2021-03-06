As Ondo State joins the globe to mark the year 2021 International Women’s Day, the Wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu is set to make the day memorable with the distribution of SOLAYO Birth kits for pregnant women.

This is part of Her Excellency’s women empowerment initiatives, to ensure that pregnant women across the state have safe delivery by having the needed kits.

The SOLAYO initiative which she conceived in the year 2019 have thousands of pregnant women benefitted across the state, and is set to be repeated this year.

According to Arabinrin Akeredolu, she looks forward to the sustainability of the initiative, saying, “Solayo is a project for IWD celebration. This year is the third edition and I want it sustained as a signature project for IWD in Ondo state”.

The International Women’s Day, holds every March 8th, as a United Nations observance to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The theme for this year’s IWD is ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.’ With #ChooseToChallenge as campaign hashtag.

“A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day”.



