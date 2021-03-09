… Bags AWIA Woman of the Year Award.

by Onyeukwu Rowland Iheloghara

Girl-Child Education has been identified as a reliable and effective tool for attaining sustainable development and addressing gender equality in the society.

Ondo State Governor’s Wife, Her Excellency, Arabinrin BettyAkeredolu made this assertion in Lagos, during the international women’s day celebration organized by African Women Industrialization Award.

In her words “Did you know that in the 1970s, more than half of the women in UAE and Nigeria were illiterate? However, according to Linzi Kemp study on UAE and female education in 2013, the UAE government made significant strategic investments in the Girl-child education and 40 years later, just like magic, more than 90% of women in that country are well educated. In fact, 70% of the university graduates in UAE are women. On the contrary, Nigeria female illiteracy population remains high till date. More than half of our women are still without a formal education. These facts made me conclude that; one more educated woman leads to an increase in a nation’s income.”

The Aquaculturist cum Public Health Professional further said “There is no greater tool for fighting gender inequality than girl-child education. As women of substance, we must deploy all our arsenals towards female education. If we want to achieve equal seats in the Local Government Legislative Houses, State Houses of Assembly, and National Assembly, have many more women as CEOs, or lead the affairs of this nation, we must have many more educated women. In the same vein, if we must improve the health status of women, we must have more women-oriented policies and programs and this can only be possible if we have more women in leadership roles.”

The sunshine State first lady and founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative- committed to promoting STEM among young girls, called on other First Ladies to seek out young girls and empower them.

She described her award as a motivation than achievement.

In her welcome speech, the organizer of the event, Mrs Nnabugwu Chinyere Peace, revealed that they had over hundred nominations but accepted only sixty women who have put in great work to create job for the youths to help reduce the level of unemployment, and those who have braved and are still braving the odds tosucceed in their fields of endeavour against all odds.

Nnabugwu appreciated all the organizations and individuals who have supported their project.

Panelists during the plennary session of the event agreed that women in business should as a matter of urgency strategize to take their rightful position by taking advantage of technology and social media platforms to succeed in their various business endeavours.

Highlights of the event were Award pre sentation to Ondo State First Lady as Woman of the Year and other women, book presentation and lecture series.