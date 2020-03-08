IWD: Mrs Akeredolu distributes delivery kits to pregnant women across the state

As part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day in Ondo State, the Wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu today commenced the distribution of birth delivery items, code-named SOLAYO birth kits to 1000 pregnant women across the 18 local governments of the State.

The 2020 distribution was the second edition of SOLAYO safe delivery kits which was initiated by Mrs. Akeredolu last year to celebrate International Women’s Day, IWD, in Ondo state.

The event, which holds simultaneously across the 18 Local Government areas of the State, would be rounded up on Monday March 9th at the government House ground, Alagbaka.

Addressing the pregnant women at Akure South Local government headquarters on behalf of the Solayo founder, wife of the Caretaker Chairman of the Local government, Mrs. Olufunke Olaniyi said the introduction of the initiative to celebrate IWD was to promote safe motherhood among Ondo women.

According to her, Mrs. Akeredolu had decided to, henceforth, make promotion of safe motherhood among Ondo women through the provision of Solayo birth kits, the highpoint of the International Women’s Day celebration in the State.

“This year, we are building on this new legacy that prioritizes women in grassroots areas and promotes good health-seeking behaviours among pregnant women. This new approach for the IWD celebration in Ondo State is vital and preferred for so many reasons.

“It establishes the importance of IWD to women and raises awareness about the event which is marked on March 8th, every year”. She said.

She affirmed the deliberate and passionate commitment of Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to the issues of women in this State and to reduce the number of women who die as a result of patronising unskilled birth attendants, which was one of the reasons that birthed SOLAYO initiative.

“Most of you know that among others, inability to afford essential birth materials required by a health centre is a major reason pregnant women go to other places to have their babies. Sadly, some of these women may not be lucky, and lose their lives or the life of the new-born or both.

“We do not want this in Ondo State and we will always recommend that all pregnant women go to a health centre for delivery.

“These Solayo birth kits contain all the essential materials you will need when it is time for you to give birth. When you get one today, please ensure you take it along to the health centre when the time comes”. She said.

In addition to the SOLAYO birth kit, the pregnant women also received treated mosquito nets and transport fare.

The event also featured demonstration of the theme of this year’s IWD, #EachForEqual, and a health talk about safe delivery, which was presented by Dr. Adeyemi Osowe who lectured the pregnant women on precautionary measures to ensure safe delivery.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with journalists, thanked Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu for the gesture.

Mrs. Imisi Ronke on her part said, “I thank Mrs Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu for this gift, may God prosper her and our governor”.

On her part, Mrs. Olayemi Kolawole said, “I really appreciate the woman, and may God strengthen her “, while Mrs. Omolayo Ogunfeyiwa said “Mrs. Akeredolu did a good thing for us, and may God help her too”.

In attendance were the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on women mobilization, (Central), Mrs. Ronke Ojo, Special Assistant to the governor on gender, documentation and research, Mrs. Tope Daniyan, Olori Adetoyinbo of Akure kingdom, among others.