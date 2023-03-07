IWD 2023: Ondo First Lady Calls for Gender Equity

PRESS STATEMENT

In commemoration of 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has joined the rest of the world to call for gender equality and equity in all spheres.

Marked annually on the 8th of March, IWD is a global event that recognizes and celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The campaign theme this year is #EmbraceEquity and it aims to get the world talking about why equal opportunities are no longer enough, while United Nations’ theme “ DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” seeks to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

“I am proud to join the global community in this continued fight for women’s rights as the world marks 2023 IWD.

“While celebrating the achievements and contributions of women and girls from around the world, we do not forget the barriers that hinder our progress.

“Hence I would not relent on our call for gender equity and equality in all spheres, we would continue to challenge the stereotypes and seek out inclusion,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

Expatiating on the 2023 themes, the First Lady noted that #EmbraceEquity is a call for gender equity in all spheres, while the UN theme is particularly focused on equity in tech and innovation.

“The goal is to address what is still a huge gap in gender equity. The term “equity” refers to fairness and justice and is distinguished from equality: Equality means providing the same to all, whereas equity means recognizing that we do not all start from the same place and must acknowledge the gaps and allocate resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome,” she said.

“Here in Ondo state, through the Bemore Summer Bootcamp, we have embraced equity in the tech and digital space, empowering young secondary school girls.

“We have over 2000 young girls trained in ICT and solar, mentored and equipped with laptops and solar home systems.

“Digital technologies are rapidly transforming all spheres of life, including our economic, social and political systems, creating new and unprecedented opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls around the world. We must not be left behind,” she said.

Highlighting further, the challenges faced by women in the digital space, Anyanwu-Akeredolu noted that the UN estimates that lack of access to the online world by women will cause a $1.5 trillion loss to gross domestic product of low and middle-income countries including Nigeria by 2025 if action isn’t taken.

“The impact of the digital gender gap is costly!” she stressed.

The First Lady also called on all stakeholders to respond to their tasks by nurturing spaces for gender inclusion in decision-making as well as supporting quality, inclusive education and prioritization of the well-being of women and girls while encouraging them to #EmbraceEquity.

She revealed that as part of the annual IWD tradition in the state, Safe Delivery Kits will be delivered to indigent expectant mothers in the state.

“In line with the 2023 theme, #EmbraceEquity in the health space, the office of the Wife of Governor, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs will be distributing Solayo Birth Kits to indigent expectant mothers across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

She also reiterated the commitment of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in his support of female rights and gender inclusivity in the state.

“The administration of my darling husband, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, remains deeply committed to supporting women and girls’ empowerment, preventing and responding to all forms of gender-based violence, advancing women’s political leadership and decision making, developing science and technology.”

Happy Celebration!

Oluwatobi Fademi

Press Secretary, Office of the WoG, Ondo State.

March 8, 2023.