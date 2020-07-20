In every contest, a winner must emerge at the end, either fairly or unfairly, justly or unjustly, but like in Olympic, the joy is in participation and not about winning medal, at all cost.

Following the events that are unfolding since the days all the aspirants jostling for the candidacy of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election were screened at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja, last week; its now done on me, as an aspirant and stakeholder in our great party, to come out with a bold and courageous decision to determine, as PRINCE OKUNJIMI JOHN ODIMAYO the next political actions.

Paramount of the actions is that I have fought a good fight, I have risen the hope of the common people that the future is here, I have shown a new and brighter direction of politicking, and most importantly, I have changed the old narrative for a new and proper way to good and all embracing governance.

With these strong believes and in the spirit of sportsmanship and party supremancy, I, PRINCE JIMI ODIMAYO, the governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election resolved as follows;

After series of meetings and consultations with the top hierarchy of our party at both the national and state levels, fellow contestants, leaders, elders and other stakeholders, I PRINCE OKUNJIMI JOHN ODIMAYO will not be participating in today’s July 20, 2020 APC Governorship Primary Election, thereby pledging my full support and that of my team and political family members to our governor, ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU to emerge, as the candidate of our party, APC. As the youngest, vibrant and most dynamic of the twelve aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket of APC today to contest the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election; I remains a committed and loyal member of APC with members of my campaign council and several thousands of my supporters and admirers across the eighteen local government areas and the 203 wards in the State. As a stakeholder and loyal party man, I have since, directed my loyal delegates in today’s primary election to cast their votes to Governor Akeredolu in my quest to help him winning the election and emerged as APC candidate for the general election.

I also pledge to abide by the outcome of today’s election as supervises and approves by the Governor Yahaya Bello led Primary Election Committee and Governor Mala Buni led Caretaker Transition Committee of our great party.

Yesterday , I’ve meet with members of my campaign organization across the State to abreast them with the next line of political action as the party prepares for both the July 20 primary and October 10, 2020 Governorship elections.

I therefore, use this medium to appeal and seek the indulgence of my loyal supporters for them not to loose hope or relent in their believes in the aspiration of Prince Jimi Odimayo, even at this crucial period of my political career.

I wish our governor well as he emerges as the candidate of our party at today’s poll and the best of luck in the coming Governorship Election.

I have indeed, fought a good fight with all boldness and strong will. I shall thereby step out of the ring to allow the referee (APC) make its decision as to what lays ahead of us.

God bless our dear Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

God bless dear Sunshine State

God bless APC

Thanks and God bless You!

Singed;

PRINCE OKUNJIMI JOHN ODIMAYO

Ode-Irele