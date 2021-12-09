By Bode Ajala

As the race for the 2023 general elections draw near political gladiators has been strategizing as to whom will fill various positions.

Ondo south senatorial district in previous years were known to be an abode of the PDP in Ondo state. Hardly will any other political party win in the axis looking at the arrays of people paraded by the PDP those years.

The story has been changing since the inception of the present administration led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

The governor has devoted time to sincerely develop the southern senatorial district, An industrial hub, First of its kind link bridge in Ore, flag off of Akodo to lekki road project, The needed attention given to Osustech and other various projects done by the Akeredolu administration has endeared the people to the APC.

The governor has also successfully gained lots of political heavyweights from the opposition to the APC.

One of them is honourable Albert Akintoye a.k.a S.O.T.

Hon Albert Akintoye is a former member of the house of representatives.

The APC chieftain was the candidate of the APC during the last election, But he lost to the present occupant Gboluga Ikengboju.

No thanks to the various internal wrangling during the Adam’s Oshiomole era.

The APC narrowly won just one sit out of three in the southern senatorial district.

Despite the open intimidation and money politics played by the PDP in conjunction with some Judas in the APC honourable Akintoye lost narrowly.

But his people urged him to challenge the outcome at the law court!

He approached the court and was victorious at the lower tribunal but eventually lost at the appeal.

All this hasn’t deter honourable Akintoye from empowering his people.

His availability and grassroots connect is second to non in his country home Irele and indeed his federal constituency.

At the 3rd FOWOSO SUMMIT held on 1st of December 2021 at the Dome, A program organised by the wife of the governor of Ondo state, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was attended by eminent Nigerians including the governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Babajide Sanwoolu, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Rev Alakija, Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim and others numerous to mention.

At the event, The governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN present an award of he4she on honourable Albert Akintoye.

Political analysts in their ratings affirm that the Irele born politician may emerge as consensus candidate for the APC in the next general election towering above the current commissioner nominee, Pastor Igbasan, Jimi Odimayo, Igbekele Akinrinwa and UK Based Kolawole Akinmosun.

Bode Ajala, is a political analyst from Abuja