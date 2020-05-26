The genuine desire of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to industrialise the state towards beefing up its economy has been identified as the major reason, direct foreign investments into the state has been on the increase in the last two years.

Speaking to Government House Reporters at the first Truck Assembly Plant in Ondo State within the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore , the Director of Dongfeng Motors Limited, Mr Kevin Zhu stated that the influx of foreign investments into Ondo State was the outcome of demonstrated sincerity by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He recalled the visits of the governor to Linyi City in the Shandong Province of China in the year 2018 which culminated into the signing of about six Memoranda of Understandings, MOUs, with some Chinese Investors in the presence of the governor of Linyi City.

Mr Kevin Zhu who expressed happiness that all the MOUs have been actualised while several other foreign investors were cueing up to come to the Sunshine State, categorically stated that the Chinese Community in Nigeria are feeling at home in Ondo State as a result of the support and favourable attractions to foreign investments by the administration of Governor Akeredolu.

While describing the Truck Assembly Plant as the latest attraction to the Industrial Hub, Mr Kevin Zhu said in no distant future the plant will scale up from importing Semi Knocked Down, SKD, parts to Completely Knocked Down, CKD, parts of the DONGFENG trucks which according to him are in different types including buses, 911 Trucks and Trailers.

Conducting Reporters round the Plant where the newly imported SKD parts are kept, the Plant Workshop where parts assembly was ongoing and the open yard where about 77 Trucks so far assembled were on display, the Managing Director said twenty Nigerians who were trained by Chinese engineers are now engaged at the Assembly Plant.

He assured that more of local engineers and technicians would be productively engaged in line with the employment projections of Governor Akeredolu.

“We have come to be firmly rooted. For twenty, fifty years we will be in Ondo State. We agree with Governor Akeredolu to work with trained Nigerians Engineers. We will build their capacities and make them self-confident and reliant”, he said

Some of the local engineers working at the plant expressed appreciation to the Governor Akeredolu for attracting the investors to the hub.

Peter Abah, one of the local engineers said he was happy to have gotten a job at the hub with the Assembly Plant by which he could drive,repair all forms of trucks.

He noted with satisfaction the multiplier effects of Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub on the lives joblessness youths in the adjoining communities particularly Ore where he said reports of all forms of criminal activities have reduced to the barest minimum.

To Haruna Adam, a father of three, said the lives of his entire family members have been transformed for the better result of his productive engagement at the Industrial Hub.

In February this year, President Muhammadu Buhari declared open for business the 1,500 Hectares Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub within the Ore Park from where no fewer than seven different companies are into various types of businesses which include : Gmelina Tree Plantation; Cassava to Ethanol Plant ; Paper Mill Production ; High Quality Plywood Production of MDF and HDF Variants; Marine Boards Production and the Trucks Assembly Plant.