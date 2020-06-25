Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has encouraged Governments and Organised Private Sector to invest more in corps members to achieve capacity building for the country.Mrs Akeredolu disclosed this when she hosted the State Coordinator of NYSC Mrs Grace Akpabio at the government house in Akure.She described the scheme as an indispensable tool to turn the fortunes of this great country around for the better asserting that Nigeria was blessed with young, talented and goal-getter youths.

The wife of the Governor who hinted that she had invested massively in youth development through her pet project Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) disclosed that her journey to Phillipines on Federal Government scholarship for her graduate studies had a great influence on her.

She said that her stay with aborigines totally changed her perception about life and this made her believe that investment in youths was what Nigeria needed to achieve a paradigm shift and propel the Nation to greatness.

Mrs Akeredolu who is seen as the pillar of support to many corps members’ achievements in terms of Community Development Service (CDS) programme said that she felt fulfilled to be part of the success story of corps members in the State.

Her words “I am extremely happy to associate with the remarkable initiative of corps members to leave a lasting impression within their host communities whenever I get a clarion call to do so. In my own little and modest way, I ensure that the corps members are fulfilled”.

She advised both the serving and prospective corps members to believe in themselves and showcase to the world the stuff they are made of.The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Grace Akpabio thanked the First Lady for the immeasurable support she has been giving to the NYSC since the advent of this administration.

Mrs Akpabio said “Your Excellency, I am positive that history will remain on your side for the invaluable positive contributions you have rendered to the Scheme in the Sunshine State”.

“It is on record that your commitment to ensure that corps members projects receive priority attention and humane disposition of your humble self is second to none among the First Ladies in the country”.

“On our part, we shall continue to support the aspirations of Your Excellency by posting corps members who shares the vision of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) to work with these reputable organisations”

Positive fm