An organization known as African Women Industrialization Award (AWIA) has nominated Governor Akeredolu’s wife, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu as the recipient of their “Woman of the Year” 2021 in the African Women Industrialization Award Ceremony to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day, IWD.

This is contained in a release signed by the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, Kemmal Onuoha.

The organization said all is now set to honour the Ondo State First Lady with the prestigious award in an scheduled to hold on Monday March 8 2021.

African Women Industrialization Award (AWIA) is designed to celebrate, acknowledge and Show recognition to African Women around the world, who have shown over the years that they can be counted as a driving force in the continent of Africa.

The 2021 edition which is designed to showcase astonishing and impactful women is sponsored by WELLCO and ONE AFRICA.

According to the release, Mrs Akeredolu’s candidature was informed by her great works which AWIA has illustrated in a book and profilled on Amazon for global read.

AWIA is optimistic that the book will re-enforce and bridge the gap between academia and industry to the young ones as they celebrate International Women’s Day.

Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu a renowned aquaculturist and Founder of BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE-committed to mentoring young girls in STEM, would be celebrated along with other amazing women who are trailing the blaze and setting standards that Will guide the next generation find their foot in running successful business in Nigeria and Africa at large.