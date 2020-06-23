The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ has Empowered Over fifty widows in Ondo State, with cash gifts to ease their sufferings.

Chairperson of the Association in Ondo State, Mrs Doris Olumoko, said, the gesture is part of activities to mark the 2020 International Widows day aimed at addressing poverty and injustice faced by Widows and their children.

Mrs Doris olumoko said that Widowhood is not a reason to be gloomy or dejected and charged the Widows to always seek the face of God who makes the journey of widowhood light.

Presenting cash gifts to the beneficiaries, Mrs Olumoko said, that NAWOJ is passionate about easing the burden carried by the Widows and expressed deep appreciation to the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji and a frontline APC Governorship Aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, for assisting NAWOJ with funds, used for the Widows Empowerment.

The Commisioner for women affairs , Mrs Titi Adeyemi, Represented by Mrs monisola Ishola said that government would continue to protect and empower widows in the state .

A Guest Speaker Mrs Folake Esan, CEO, ST.JOACICS Foundation who is also a widow of 2Oyears encouraged the widows to be hard-working and ensure that their children are well educated .

Mrs Esan narrated her experience of neglect and bulling which she was able to overcome through determination.

President of National council for women societies ,Mrs jumoke Aborode urged the women to protect their children and be more focused in achieving their goal as women.

Mrs Aborode assured the women that the association would continue to assist them to acquire solid education to become successful.

The event, provided a platform for the Widows to share their various experiences as some could not help, but break down in tears.

That not withstanding, the Widows sang and danced, to the Glory of God.