First Ladies against cancer, an advocacy group of Nigerian Governors’ wives passionate about ending the cancer scourge in Nigeria is holding deliberations in Abuja this week to mark the International Cancer week.

The week long activity to mark the event began yesterday, the October 25th and the programme ends on the 29th October, 2021. The theme of this year’s cancer week is ‘experience sharing on grassroots engagement and cancer advocacy in Nigeria.’

In a related development, there will be a zoom meeting on cancer Issues to be hosted by Uchechukwu Emmanuel Nwokwu on the 26th to 29th October ,2021 at 09:00 AM West Africa Time, everyday of the event.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81661656081?pwd=WDBrbStuaExuZkhxR1F2M0pVa05EQT09 Meeting ID: 816 6165 6081 Passcode: 181312



It will be recalled that the Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has been in the forefront of the battle to raise awareness campaign on Cancer and how to reduce mortality rate occasioned by cancer in Nigeria.