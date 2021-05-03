Forty-two persons from the northern part of the country whose mission to Ondo state is not clear to the state government have been returned to their states of origin.

The suspected invaders, who were rescued from being lynched at Okitipupa by the Amotekun Corps, were later rounded up and profiled by the Security agency.

While parading them in Akure, the commander of the Amotekun corps, Adetunji Adeleye claimed that they came for a private firm security training.

The explanation provided by the men and women was not satisfactory to the state of governmment

These men and women were first sighted in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state on Thursday where their arrival created unnecessary tension and apprehension among many residents of the community.

The people who came from Jigawa and Kano states were said to have come for a mission unknown to government.

Their contact was said to have invited them for a special training.

They have been escorted by the officers of the Amotekun Corps to the state boundary.