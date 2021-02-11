Ondo State Executive Council has approved the procurement of additional 20 operational vehicles for the state Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” as part of the efforts to further strengthen the security outfit for optimum performance.

Commissioner for information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo in a press briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said the council noted with delight the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, in stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity in the state.

The government spokesperson disclosed that the state executive council, noting the immense efforts and fruitful activities of Amotekun, gladly approved the procurement of the 20 additional operational vehicles aside the approval for the recruitment 500 personnel into the security outfit.

He said:”The cabinet noted the efforts of the Governor towards stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity across the state.

“Council noted the efforts of Amotekun. It noted with delight that Amotekun has made efforts and requires the supports of the citizenry and residents of the state .

“We must support Amotekun in terms of intelligence gathering for them to operate maximally. The council noted with delight Amotekun’s activities and pass a vote of confidence and give a pat on the back to Amotekun.”

While stressing that there will be no meaningful development without security of lives and property, Ogojo said the state government has also reinforced the ban on Okada beyond 6pm so as to further tighten the security in the state.

“The ban on OKADA is still in order. The cabinet decided that this ban should be reinforced. OKADA is mostly used to perpetrate crimes. The ban on movement of OKADA beyond 6pm is reinforced.”

The commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Sir Charles Titiloye said the state executive council has also approved a bill for the rearing and grazing of livestocks in the state.

According to him, the bill contains establishment of ranches and grazing areas with the sole objectives of preventing the destruction of farm crops and property occasioned by open grazing.

Titiloye further explained that part of the objectives is to prevent farmers/herders clashes and manage the environmental impact of open grazing while working towards breeding of healthily livestock and modern techniques of animal husbandry in the state.

The Attorney General said that the bill is another step in the implementation of the Governor’s directive to herders who are illegally occupying Government forest reserve and without proper registration.

He said the bill also ban the bearing of guns and other ammunitions by any herder in the state, adding that any herder found with guns or other ammunition will be treated as criminal and prosecuted under the law.

The commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Deaconess Omolola Fagbemi announced that the council has approved and ratified Prince Adeleke Adefemi Adedoyin from the Owa Ale ruling House as the Owa-Ale designate of Ikare -Akoko in Akoko Northeast local government area of the state.

The acting commissioner for Health, Dr. jibayo Adeyeye warned that non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will henceforth lead to closing of churches and schools.

He reiterated the efforts of the state government in the fight against Lassa Fever, stressing that the move to eliminate rats in houses have started yielding impressive results.