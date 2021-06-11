Press Statement

The Ondo State Government observes that the last one week has been replete with series of social media posts and other information contents, particularly in relation to the precarious state of security.

No doubt, vigilance, coupled with timeous dissemination of accurate and verifiable information to relevant agencies remains the first, and indeed, the most potent measure for personal safety.

Notwithstanding, a careful scrutiny of most posts and information contents are unverifiable and lack the minimum standard for actionable efforts on the part of our security agencies. More often, some of these are out of panic, leading to needless false alarms. More discomforting is the fact that quite a number of such supposed information are old, yet dangerously recycled contents.

While Government implores all and sundry to be vigilant, residents equally have a responsibility to help the security agencies, expecially AMOTEKUN, by providing only properly processed information at their disposal before sharing to the public.

Persistent domination of the social media space by mostly inherited yet unverified posts is more dangerous than the monster we are confronted with. Put simply, the tendency of the of unbelievability perception on the part of our already over-stretched security agencies is rather, counter-productive.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

June 11, 2021