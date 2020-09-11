The Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly,Rt.Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David has empathised with the Management and Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Akure over the inferno that gutted part of the office complex in Akure.

The container containing smart card readers meant for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State went into flames on Thursday following the fire outbreak.

Speaking during a visit to the Commission’s Headquarters in Akure in company of the Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Information Akogun Olugbenga Omole,the Speaker,Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David expressed his sympathy to the Management and Staff of the commission.

Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

The Speaker expressed confidence in the ability of the Resident Electoral Commissioner to midwife a credible election in Ondo State but urged the commission to act swiftly in order to forestall any set back ahead of the upcoming election.

He called for an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak in order to forestall a recurrence in the future.

Responding, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju, thanked the Speaker for the visit.

He said the container gutted by fire was specifically meant to contain the card readers adding that efforts were made to protect the equipment.

“We tried our best to protect our equipment. The fire department of the commission tried fruitlessly, the federal fire fighters and airport fire fighters all made efforts to put out the fire.

Ambassador Akeju assured that new card readers to replace the ones lost in the inferno will arrive the state by next week.

He added that the fire incident will not affect INEC preparation for the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Not less 5,114 card readers were lost to the inferno just as the Resident Electoral Commissioner assured that all will be replaced ahead of the governoship election.

Hon.Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman Adhoc Committee.