The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country set criteria that must be met by political parties before holding public rallies for the Edo and Ondo state governorship polls.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye said before holding any rally, political parties must give INEC a seven-day notice among other guidelines

The criteria, it was gathered, are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 at rallies.

Okoye Said INEC had informed political parties that their guidelines for campaigns must conform with the NCDC protocols, including social distancing and use of face masks..

According to Okoye, campaigns by parties shall be based on their published manifestos and shall comply with the provisions of regulations issued by the commission.

He added that the campaigns should not violate the National Broadcasting Commission and public health regulations.