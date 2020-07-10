The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that indirect mode of primary election will be conducted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the July 20 governorship primary in ondo state.

The confirmation has laid to rest rumours surrounding the type of mode of Primary election, especially for APC.

The same indirect mode of primary will be used for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP holds its primary on July 22 while INEC had allocated 2nd to 27th July for holding primaries by political parties to pick candidates for the October 10, 2020 governorship polls in ondo state.

The mode of primary to be adopted by the APC had generated a lot of controversies as majority of the 12 aspirants preferred direct primary while the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said he would be ready for any mode of primaries either direct or indirect.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo state, Ambassador Rufus Akeju told newsmen in his office in Akure during an interview, that the indirect mode of primary was communicated to INEC through a letter from the APC national Secretariat.

Ambassador Akeju noted that all the seventeen political parties would adopt indirect primary system.