Independence Day: Omosehin Tasks Philanthropists On Rescuing Underprivileged

Bamidele Omosehin, a UK-based philanthropist, has called on philanthropists to extend helping hands to the underprivileged in Nigeria in the face of the current economic hardship.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by Omosehin in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

He advised that the downtrodden and vulnerable citizens should not be forgotten in the scheme by government at all levels.

Omosehin, who’s from Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, appealed to individuals and corporate organizations to empower the underprivileged through human capacity development training and providing working tools to cushion the effects of the economic downturn.

He noted that if the underprivileged were empowered through financial assistance and or giving working tools to start off small scale enterprises, the impact of the economic quagmire would reduce o. Them.

Congratulating Nigerians and Nigerian government on the 62nd anniversary of independence, Omosehin called for love, unity, justice and peace among all the ethnic nationals in the country.

He said: “This is a season of reflection even though we are celebrating our 62nd independence day. We need to remember the vulnerable citizens among us to see how we can help them out of their situations.

“I am appealing to philanthropists and corporate organizations to fashion out how they can rescue the downtrodden from economic hardship through empowerment and human capacity building programmes.

“The corporate organizations can redesign their corporate social responsible (CSR) programmes to accommodate the poor by procuring and distributing working tools to them to start off small scale businesses.

“This will go a long way in reducing poverty in the country and social crimes.”