Dr Olumuyiwa Daramola, a prominent aspirant for the forthcoming Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency, Ondo State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a more united Nigeria.

He charged all the ethnic nationals to work together and ensure the current high rate of insecurity in the country is brought to an end.

Dr Daramola, a philanthropist who recently donated an artificial limb to a secondary schoolboy in his constituency and scholarship awards to some students, stated that the current agitations in the nation were orchestrated by the activities of insurgents and bandits masquerading as herdsmen.

This was part of his goodwill messages to the citizenry in commemoration of the 61st independence anniversary.

“It is significant to state that we are better off when we remain united than when we split along ethnic nationality.

“We are aware that the current agitations by some ethnic groups are prompted by Insurgency, banditry and kidnapping by some unscrupulous people who masquerade as herdsmen.

“I want to implore the people that we should not allow these unscrupulous people to divide us,” Dr Daramola said.

He also charged the people of Ondo State to support the programme and policies of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration in Ondo State for the development of the state.

Dr Daramola emphasised that the effort of the governor to make the state investors’ destination should be appreciated and supported by the people so that more job opportunities could be created.

He, therefore, enjoined the people to keep hope alive, saying Governor Akeredolu was doing everything possible to reduce the pressure of COVID-19 on the economy of the state through people-oriented programmes.