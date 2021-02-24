The Board Management and Staff of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has congratulated the statesman, Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) and the Deputy Governor- elect, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on their inauguration today, 24th February, 20121, as helmsmen of Ondo State for a new four year term.

In a press statement signed by the OSOPADEC Board Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Edema, the Governor and his Deputy- Governor elect are described as a formidable force and a team with the magic wand to take Ondo State to greater heights.

“The landslide victory of 10th October, 2020 reaches its climax in today’s event, which is expected to reinforce your zeal to tackle the state’s infrastructure deficit, insecurity and other challenges, particularly in the oil producing areas for which your administration in the last four years has taken many bold and giant steps,”Hon. Edema added.

He prayed God to protect His Excellency, Gov. Akeredolu and his Deputy Governor and make their tenure successful.