Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has told

the new set of Bemore graduands to be ready to make impacts on the world ahead of them.

She said this on Saturday, in her address at the Summer Boot Camp graduation and Closing Ceremony of BEMORE IMO 2021, held at Goshen Anglican Retreat Centre, New Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said:”Two weeks of rigorous training in ICT, Solar technology and life-enhancing skills have come and gone, but many years of impacting the world and making it a better place is just ahead of you.

“The baton has been placed on your hands; your race begins now. I must warn you that there will be challenging times, but you should know that this boot camp has equipped you with all that you need to overcome them all.”

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who holds the title Ada Owere I, said she has chosen to do the right thing by investing in the training and empowerment of the girl child, saying:

“Our quest to position the girl children to be self-reliant is the right thing to do, working to ensure gender equality is the right thing to do, so whatever the cost, whatever the loss, whatever the discomfort, I have chosen to do the right thing.

“You are all seated here today, regardless of your age and social status, you do have the ability to do the right thing even when it is unpopular. However, the impact will surely be felt in the future with their inputs in their various life endeavours, causing a sustainable societal development. Social investments are long term projects that require sincerity of purpose, patience and commitment.”

The First Lady who thanked those who did contribute to the success of Imo Bemore 2021, charged the girls to rise up to the task ahead.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed either directly or indirectly to the success of this year’s Imo BEMORE Summer Boot Camp. You have all sown a seed for a sustainable future. Indeed you have done well, be reminded, however, that there is yet more work to be done.

“Nigeria sails on uncharted waters; you are the twinkle little stars we hope will align our voyage; you are the soothing wind we hope will clear this cloudy sky and glide us to a glorious shore; you are indeed the hope of many generations that were and many that will be. Girls, to rise up to the task ahead, you must put all you’ve learnt here to practice, mentor many more girl children, and build a formidable network of change agents.”

In her remarks, Professor (Mrs) Nnenna N. Oti, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) who chaired the event, lauded the Bemore initiative. She lauded Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for empowering girls and particularly for hosting it in her home state.

The Vice Chancellor encouraged the new Bemore graduates to internalize and practice the skills they acquired, to be resolute, and ready to be counted among women of virtues.

In his Welcome Address, Hon Rowland Onyeukwu, described the boot camp as “Bemore opportunity”, saying the laudable program is deserving of continuity.

He said, “The Bemore philosophy has been all about equipping young secondary school girls with modern-day life-enhancing skills and experiences, to actualize their maximum potentials in life. Which is why we can rightly call the boot camp a University of Life. Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu

discovered the need to empower the 21st century Nigerian girl child and womenfolk in general, with the right knowledge and skill-set to impact society positively.

“By building core competencies in teamwork, problem-solving, social and leadership skills, information and communication technology, and renewable energy, our girls are being groomed to be employable, smart and techy youths, set to address the gender gap in these areas of our economy and society.”

The overall best Bemore girl and, valedictorian, Adaeze Ezinwa-Mbalewe, said the new Bemore graduands are ready to advocate for gender parity, climate protection, and join the campaign against breast and cervical cancer.

Highlights of the event include music presentation & Arts Auction, Breast cancer awareness demonstration (Sekem Dance), Taekwondo presentation, Dance presentation, Breast Cancer Awareness talk, Goodwill Messages by Special Guests, Remarks by Bemore Ambassadors, and presentation of Laptops and Certificates.

Story By Debo Akinbami