Imo Governorship: APC Congratulates Senator Uzodinma on Supreme Court Affirmation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his 2019 election victory following the Apex Court’s review of its earlier decision.

As a law-abiding party, we believe in the sanctity of the rule of law and will always accept the decisions of the Apex Court, whether favourable or not. The APC will never choose the route of impugning on the integrity of our Judiciary, undermining other public institutions and threatening our democracy with unpatriotic utterances and actions.

However, recent developments in the polity has made electoral and judicial reforms a matter of urgency and necessity. These are the tasks before the 9th National Assembly as it embarks on the Constitution Review exercise.

We are confident the Imo people have chosen the right man for the job. Our congratulations therefore goes to the good people of Imo State as they begin a new journey into prosperity under the capable watch of Governor Uzodinma.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)