.As Ada Owere Splashes Gifts On Widows

Wife of Ondo State governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is among top dignitaries slated for honour at the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Imo State Chapter Week.

The week holds between November 21 and 23, 2021 at the FIDA Secretariat on MCC/Uratta Road, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

This is contained in a statement dated October 14, 2021 and signed by Lorrenta Anaghara, Chairman, Planning Committee; Chisara Egwim, State Chairman, FIDA; Chioma Iwueze, Secretary, Planning Committee and Kester Duru Juliet, State Secretary, FIDA.

The statement disclosed that the award is in recognition of the first lady’s contributions to the uplift of humanity particularly women.

The statement reads inter alia; “Your Excellency, your generosity is remarkable. You gave women a sense of belonging. You have lifted many out of poverty and fought for the downtrodden.

“FIDA Imo benefitted from your generosity when you donated borehole to us. It is your generosity that led to our decision to give you a befitting award at our 2021 FIDA Imo Week”.

It was gathered that the event will also feature lectures, talkshows, rallies and dinner party.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will donate palliative items to indigent widows in communities in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement signed by her media aide, Hon. Rowland Onyeukwu disclosed that the distribution of the palliative materials will take place on November 24, 2021 at Orie Uratta, headquarters of Owerri North Local Government Area.

The donation is being undertaken by Ada Owere Widows’ Care Initiative, a programme of the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation, BAAF in collaboration of Ndi Ugoeze Owerri North Local Government Area.

Imo FIDA award is the latest in series of awards which the Ondo First Lady has bagged this year.

The entire 54 communities in Owerri Federal Constituency comprising three council areas of Owerri Municipal, Owerri West and Owerri North conferred on her Ada Owere 1 title on August 14, 2021.

The Sun Publishing Company Limited on October 16, 2021 also honoured her with the Most Supportive First Lady Award.

Story by Gele Agbai