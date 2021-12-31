Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was on Thursday, honoured by the Obibiezena Development Union, as “EZENA SPECIAL MATERNAL DAUGHTER”.

She received the award during the maiden edition of Obibiezena Unity Carnival, held at Orie Obibi Centre of the community, in Owerri North Local Government area of Imo State.

The award, according to His Royal Highness Eze Dr. Sir P. U. Onyewuenyi , the Ezena III of Obibiezena, was in recognition of her outstanding contributions to societal development.

In her response, the Ondo First Lady, whose mother hailed from Amaorie part of Obibiezena, thanked the people, describing the recognition as a great honour.

She said: “My mother was from Amaorie, Obibiezena while my grandmother was from Amaeze, Obibiezena. So I am very proud to be an offspring of Ezena”.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Akeredolu who is in Owerri, to celebrate the end of the year with various groups in her maiden place of birth, had earlier the day commissioned Ojiugo Center in Umueke Umuahii Mbieri, built by the newly installed Ezekwesiri of Mbieri, High Chief Nwabugo Ubochi who doubles as Ama-Ala 11 of Obi-Mbieri.

Ojiugo Center, according to the donor, is a selfless, non profit initiative in honour of his late parents. The Centre will provide free healthcare services to the elderly, less privileged ones and the pregnant women in the community and neighboring villages.

The First Lady of Ondo State who was a special guest of honour at the event, lauded the initiative, saying:” It has always been in the character of Ibo to help themselves”.

Declaring the center opened, she commended the donor for prioritising the wellbeing of his people, saying she’s happy to associate with him.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Dec., 31st, 2021