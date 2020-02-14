Imo-born Ondo first lady leads US-based medical team to Imo for free medical mission

Arrangements have been concluded for a week-long free medical mission organized by Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), in collaboration with Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA, slated to begin on February 17, 2020 at Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA is a medical organization based in the United States, with a mission to provide access to healthcare and education in underserved and vulnerable communities in Nigeria so as to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life of those populations most in need.

In a release signed by the chairman of the organizing committee, Dr. Emmanuel Onyema, the visiting team from University of California, San Diego, USA will arrive Owerri, Imo State from Akure, the Ondo State capital, where they have already concluded a similar medical outreach.

This visit marks the second missionary journey of Sharing Hope to Nigeria on the invitation of the first lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and will feature free medical tests and donation of medical supplies to the recipient communities.

According to the release, the visiting team on arrival will call on the Imo State governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, from where they will take off to Emeabiam to be received by the leaders and people of Emeabiam.

The release further reveals that the event will also witness the foundation-laying ceremony of Ada Emeabiam Development Centre (ADEDEC), a multipurpose centre which is committed to transforming Emeabiam into a peaceful, green, health-conscious and productive community through the implementation of outcomes of people-centered research and development studies in health, education, entrepreneurship, women and youth affairs, and social development.

Officials from Imo State Ministries of Health, Education, and Women Affairs and Social Development are expected to grace the foundation-laying ceremony.