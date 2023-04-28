Imo ADC Offers Deputy Gov’ship Slot To Women

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Imo State says its deputy governorship slot has been reserved for any capable woman to fill.

The party disclosed this in a letter dated April 27 in response to a demand made by a group, Imo Women Matter, IWM.

The party requested IMW to nominate a vibrant and active female politician from Imo North Senatorial District to pair with its governorship candidate in the November 11, 2023 election.

In the letter signed by the National Vice Chairman South East, Chilos Godsent, the party restated its gender sensitivity.

It pledged to work with the IMW in the struggle for women inclusion in decision-making, political participation and governance in Imo State.

Part of the letter reads;”We therefore write to appreciate your concerns on the state of conscious

exclusion of women in Imo politics and governance in the present political dispensation in Imo State and therefore wish to request your organization Imo Women Matter” to nominate a vibrant and active female politician from Imo North Senatorial District that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will feature as her Deputy Governorship Candidate for the forthcoming November 2023 Governorship Election in Imo State.

“We wish to reassure the Imo Women Matter that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a gender sensitive political party and we will stand shoulder-to-should with you in the struggle for women active inclusion in decision-making, political participation and governance in Imo State.

We look forward to getting your nomination for the position of the Deputy

Governorship in the shortest possible time”.

Culled from National Newsbreak