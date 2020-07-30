The Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, greets muslims in the state as they join other Islamic believers across the globe to celebrate Eid el-Kabir which is regarded as the holiest festival in their calendar.

Governor Akeredolu charges the Muslim faithful to see the essence of the festival as beyond merrymaking, enjoining them to imbibe its lessons and apply them in their daily living.

The governor says one of the lessons of Eid el-kabir is the wisdom in obeying the commands of Allah as shown by the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to sacrifice his only son on Mount Moriah in obedience to Allah’s command.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the reward of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience was mercy and grace.

Governor Akeredolu says: “Apart from teaching faith, trust and total submission to the will of Allah, Eid el-Kabir is also about peace, the habit of sharing with the needy and showing love towards humanity.

“Our muslim brothers and sisters should not gloss over these useful lessons. They should adopt them as the principles guiding their lives.”

As the October 10 gubernatorial election in the state approaches, the governor urges them to continue to pray for peace.

Governor Akeredolu appeals to the Muslim faithful to continue to live in harmony with their Christian brothers and sisters, saying only an atmosphere of peace and harmony can engender development.

He also enjoins them to support efforts of his government to halt the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state by observing all the precautionary measures recommended by the government.

Ojo Oyewamide

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity)