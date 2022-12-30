I’m Still Relevant in Imo State Politics- Mrs Akeredolu

• Says My People’s Welfare, Progress of Utmost Importance

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and ex-APC Senatorial aspirant for Imo East, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said she is still very much relevant in the political affairs of Imo State.

The First Lady said this on Thursday during a chat with journalists at her Ogbakoro Ada Owere residence, New Site, Umuikea, Emeabiam, Owerri West, Imo State.

“I am still very much relevant in Imo State politics and of course, in Owerri politics. I am fully with my people. It is not over until it’s over. I did not contest for the fun of it. I contested so that I can improve on the quality of life of my people and my constituency that has for so long been neglected.

“I have put the senatorial ambition behind me though, but my participation in Imo State politics is not over yet. I have an inalienable

portion in Imo State, in Owerri zone and of course, in Emeabiam.” Mrs Akeredolu said.

The First Lady, frontline aspirant in the race for the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo East, had, in May, withdrawn from the party primaries because the process was flawed.

The governor’s wife, who said the experience she had during the last senatorial primary election in the state would not dampen her spirit, noted that the socioeconomic progress and human capacity development of the people of Owerri is of utmost importance to her.

According to Mrs Akeredolu: “The challenge was necessary. Like I said, it’s not over. Otherwise, I would not be here. My agenda for the people of Owerri and, by extension, Imo State, is beyond the Senate. Not getting the ticket is not the end of the road for me politically. However, Owerri zone has to put their house in order.”

The governor’s wife described Emeabiam, her village, as a place she loves to be, adding that Christmas home-coming is a big deal for the Igbos.

In her words: “Home-coming, particularly at Christmas, is a beautiful experience for us as Igbos. It is a feeling that one cannot possibly explain. Coming home every Christmas is one of the best decisions I took when I married. I come over with my family every December, even when my parents were alive. Though my parents are gone, I always come, despite the traffic stress we used to suffer at Onitsha.

“I had slept on the road with my children in the 80s as a result of traffic. So, when I had a smooth travel this time, using the new second Niger Bridge, I said may we continue to experience this kind of development. It’s quite remarkable that I arrived in Imo State before 12 noon, having left Owo at dawn. We really need to develop infrastructure in this country to make life worth living.

“My village is very dear to me, essentially for its peculiar environment. It is serene, green and peaceful. No dirty gutters. I call it my small London. People travel overseas for holidays and seasons like this but I feel good here. I prefer here to travelling abroad.”

Meanwhile, the Okada Riders Association in Owerri zone, otherwise called Ada Owere Ambassadors, have paid a courtesy and solidarity visit to Mrs Akeredolu. They swore to remain political enthusiasts of the First Lady, come rain or shine.

The cyclists described Ada Owere as a good person who always remember them and still identifies with them despite failing to get the party’s ticket, saying: “We remain very loyal to you and committed to your cause. We have come to you for political direction and would go where you direct us to.”

Mrs Akeredolu also met with the Local Government Coordinators of Ada Owere Campaign Organization who, from the various local government areas, visited the governor’s wife to felicitate at yelutide and to also sympathise with her over the death of her mother in-law, Late Evang. Grace Akeredolu.

Story by Debo Akinbami